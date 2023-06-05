2023 Miami Dolphins player preview: WR Tyreek Hill
By Luke Allen
Heading into the 2023 NFL season, there are many players you can consider a lock to make the 53-man roster. Tyreek Hill is one of those guys. Considered one of the best receivers in the league, what can we expect from Cheetah this upcoming season?
Tyreek Hill - Wide receiver - entering his 7th NFL season
- History
Tyreek Hill was an exciting receiver at Oklahoma State in 2014 before he was ultimately dismissed from the program under disciplinary circumstances. Hill transferred to the University of West Alabama, where he was largely unseen to the casual college football audience. In the 2016 NFL Draft, Hill was projected to go undrafted, but was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill quickly took the league by storm as one of the best kick and punt returners since Devin Hester, then emerged as Patrick Mahomes' top weapon as the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the entirety of the league for the next few years. Hill became considered one of the best receivers in the entire NFL, earning six pro-bowl selections and three first-team all-pro honors. Hill also won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs as their best receiver.
- Last season
In 2022, Tyreek Hill was acquired by the Miami Dolphins in a mega-trade in which the Dolphins sent five draft picks, including a first and second-rounder, to the Chiefs in exchange for Hill. Miami then signed Hill to a 4-year, $120 million extension. In his one year in Miami, Hill set career highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) and helped lead one of the league's best offenses to the playoffs.
- Salary situation
After locking up Hill after acquiring him via trade in 2022, Cheetah is set to account for $12.8 million in cap in 2023, which is 5.7% of the Dolphin's overall cap. Hill's contract is backloaded, meaning the first two years of his contract -- last year and this upcoming season -- are significantly cheaper in terms of yearly cap than the last three years (2024-2026). If for whatever reason Tyreek Hill is released this offseason, Miami would eat $66 million in dead money. But you don't need to worry about that.
- 2023 Preview
Tyreek Hill will certainly be on the roster in 2023 and looks to build on his record-setting 2022 season. Hill was a monumental aspect in the big jump quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took in 2022, before suffering a series of head injuries. Miami expects Tua to be ready to roll for 2023 and there are high expectations that the young quarterback will pick up where he left off with Tyreek Hill in 2022. Playing alongside fellow budding superstar Jaylen Waddle, expect Mr. Hill to have another elite season in 2023.
Hill will continue to produce monster numbers for the Dolphins as one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league. Look for another big season from the receiver, including Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades.