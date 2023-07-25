2023 Miami Dolphins pre-camp final 53 roster predictions
Veterans report for training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie and tomorrow will hold their first practice of camp. Football is back but with it comes the harsh reality of cuts.
By Brian Miller
With Miami Dolphins training camp now officially starting as veterans report today, the looming reality is that in September, most of the players here today will not be here week one.
Cut day is still over a month away and as camp rolls on, some players will rise while others fall. There will be players added to the roster, injuries, and players will be released. Predicting the final 53 this year, isn't as hard as it should be...and that is a good thing.
Here are our pre-camp final roster predictions for 2023. We will revisit them a few days prior to the final roster cuts in September to see how close we actually came.
Miami Dolphins offensive roster prediction
QB - 3 - Tua Tagovailoa - Mike White - Skylar Thompson
RB - 5 - Raheem Mostert - Jeff Wilson, Jr. - De'Von Achane - Salvon Ahmed - Alec Ingold
TE - 4 - Durham Smythe - Tyler Kroft - Eric Saubert - Elijah Higgins
WR - 6 - Tyreek Hill - Jaylen Waddle - Erik Ezukanma - Cedrick Wilson - Chosen Anderson - Braxton Berrios
Offensive line - 8 - Connor Williams - Austin Jackson - Liam Eichenberg - Robert Hunt - Terron Armstead - Kendall Lamm - Dan Feeney - Isaiah Wynn
Special teams - 3 - Jake Bailey - Jason Sanders - Blake Ferguson
Total offense and special teams - 29
Miami Dolphins 2023 defensive roster prediction
Safety - 4 - Brandon Jones - Jevon Holland - DeShon Elliot - Verone McKinley III
CB - 8 - Xavien Howard - Jalen Ramsey - Nik Needham - Kader Kohou - Cam Smith - Trill Williams - Noah Igbinoghene - Elijah Campbell
LB - 8 - Andrew Van Ginkel - Jerome Baker - Bradley Chubb - Channing Tindall - Jaelan Phillips - Malik Reed - David Long - Duke Riley
DL - 4 - Christian Wilkins - Emmanuel Ogbah - Zach Sieler - Raekwon Davis -