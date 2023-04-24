2023 NFL Mock Draft: CJ Stroud slides out of top five?
5. Seattle Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
The Seahawks are no strangers to controversial draft picks. With character concerns being the only reason Jalen Carter is not going in the top three, Seattle hopes to instill that Seahawks culture into Carter and keep him in line. After all, Carter may be the most talented and dominant player in the entire draft. Seahawks pass on CJ Stroud and fill the biggest hole on their roster.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (via Detroit): QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Finally... CJ Stroud's slide ends with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders move up one spot to ensure no team leapfrogs them for Stroud, who will compete with Jimmy Garoppolo as the Raiders' starting quarterback. Tennessee may call Detroit for this pick, but I believe the Raiders will be more aggressive for Stroud.
7. Detroit Lions (via Las Vegas): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The Detroit Lions, fresh off trading draft bust Jeff Okudah, are looking pretty weak at cornerback. The best cornerback in the draft class is still on the board, even after trading back, so this is an easy selection for Dan Campbell and the Lions. The ferocious, hard-hitting lockdown corner will start for Detroit in week one.
8. Atlanta Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Cornerbacks go back-to-back as the Atlanta Falcons, who ironically just traded for Jeff Okudah from the Lions, bolster their secondary with the stickiest corner in the draft, Christian Gonzalez. The Falcons may have looked into Will Levis, but I think they're fairly confident in Desmond Ridder's development.