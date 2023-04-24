2023 NFL Mock Draft: CJ Stroud slides out of top five?
9. Chicago Bears: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
The Chicago Bears traded out of the first overall selection last month, solidifying their trust in Justin Fields. They got their wide receiver in DJ Moore via the trade and now they must prioritize protecting Justin Fields, who was sacked 55(!) times last season. They go with the best pure pass blocker in the class in Peter Skoronski.
10. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
After losing Miles Sanders in free agency, one could argue the only hole on this Eagles roster is the running back position. Bijan Robinson may in fact be the best prospect at his position in the entire draft, and the Eagles waste no time in replacing their starting running back in an effort to make it back to the Super Bowl.
11. Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Titans are sort of confusing. They have a serviceable starter in Ryan Tannehill, although he does seem to be plateaued and possibly even regressing. They used a third-round pick on Malik Willis last season, who was pretty terrible in limited action. Now, they are reportedly interested in Will Levis, whose pro comparison is actually Ryan Tannehill. I don't love the pick, but the Titans seem to.
12. Houston Texans: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
It's getting weird! The Texans, who passed on several quarterbacks at number two overall to select Will Anderson, reach for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with their second first-round pick. Hooker would likely redshirt his rookie season behind Davis Mills, allowing the rookie to take his time in developing his professional game.
13. New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
The Jets, who assume they will have Aaron Rodgers come week one, decide to invest some more in their offensive line. Paris Johnson is a huge prospect who is likely the incumbent starter at left tackle, as Duane Brown approaches his sunset years.