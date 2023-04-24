2023 NFL Mock Draft: CJ Stroud slides out of top five?
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Another first-round pick, another Georgia Bulldog off the board. Jacksonville had a quietly nice season last year after winning the AFC South and hosting a playoff game, where they came back late to win their first playoff game in five years. However, this team still has holes. The offensive line let Trevor Lawrence be eaten alive all year long and it's time for the Jags to retool the line. Broderick Jones started off his collegiate career a bit rocky, but has shown incredible improvement. His ceiling is the sky and the Jaguars need a player like Jones on their line.
25. New York Giants: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
A lot of folks may want to see the Giants draft a receiver here, but they'd be better suited taking some offensive line help instead of reaching for a receiver in the first round. John Michael Schmitz is your prototype center as a mauler in the run game and a stout pass protector. He's got the size you would want and more agility than you'd expect. Schmitz seems like a perfect NFL center and the Giants shore up the interior of their offensive line.
26. Dallas Cowboys: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
The Cowboys love their tight ends. With Dalton Schultz departing down the road to Houston, Dallas is a little barren in the tight end room. Mayer is the best tight end in the class and probably deserves to go a little higher in the first round. A huge target at 6'4, Mayer has consistently shown he has the hands, eyes and coordination to be a possession tight end with a knack for contested catches. But his best attribute is as an in-line tight end with his hand in the dirt. Often an extension of the Notre Dame offensive line, Mayer possesses great run-blocking skills and will be a lead blocker in a lot of run plays for an NFL offense in 2023.
27. Buffalo Bills: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Buffalo has arguably the best offense in the NFL. But in this league, you can never have too many weapons. Sure, the Bills could add a receiver, but the running back room looks a bit needier. Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama is one of the most versatile running backs to come out of college football in several years. Often compared to Alvin Kamara, Gibbs has the ability to run the ball effectively out of the backfield with a certain explosiveness you rarely see, as well as the hands and footwork to play receiver out of the backfield or even in the slot.