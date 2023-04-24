2023 NFL Mock Draft: CJ Stroud slides out of top five?
28. Cincinnati Bengals: G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
The word 'brutality' comes to mind when you watch the film on guard O'Cyrus Torrence. In the SEC, matched up against the best defensive linemen in the country, Torrence held his own and even dominated a lot of his competition. The 6'5, 330 lb monster can play both guard positions as he showed off his abilities on both sides of the line at the Senior Bowl. The Bengals continue to build up their offensive line to protect Joe Burrow and company.
29. New Orleans Saints: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Possibly the freakiest athlete in the entire draft, defensive tackle Mazi Smith finds himself selected in the first round to the New Orleans Saints. Smith, at 6'3, 325 lbs, topped The Athletic's "Freaks list" due to his rare blend of size, speed, strength and athleticism. A lot of his production did not show up on the box score, as he ate up double teams allowing his teammates to feast behind the line of scrimmage. He is a true nose tackle who reminds scouts of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
The Eagles are back on the clock at their native 30th selection and after adding a running back earlier in the night, Philadelphia bolsters their defensive line by selecting Myles Murphy, the defensive lineman from Clemson. Murphy is an interesting prospect as he showed many flashes of potential Pro Bowl talent, but sometimes just went AWOL in games. With the proper coaching and talent surrounding him, the Eagles can get the best out of Murphy and allow him to reach his potential as an edge rusher or even a 5-technique.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock with the final pick of the first round and AFC scouts are looking at each other wondering how they left Jordan Addison on the board for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has had some trouble finding consistency with their receivers after trading away Tyreek Hill last year, but still managed to win a ring. Addison, while not a huge target, was one of the greatest receivers in the country last year for the Trojans. Addison is athletic and crafty enough to run any route tree from the outside or inside, which Andy Reid will love. The Chiefs add the best receiver on the board and bolster their receiving corps as they look to win back-to-back championships in 2023.