2023 Player Preview: Linebacker Bradley Chubb
With a new season ahead, the fans ask the same question every year, which players are the ones to compete? It is known that the Miami Dolphins will take 53 players for this season, and the determinations are taken into account for knowing which players enter and which ones do not, which is between the training camp and the roaster. Do you think Bradley Chubb has what it takes to enter the list?
Bradley Chubb was picked by the Denver Broncos in the 1st round (5th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Broncos until November the 1st 2022 when he joined the Miami Dolphins. Where he played 8 games, starting in 7 of those games.
- Salary situation
$7.541.488 million cap number. If he is released, there will be $49.939.952 of dead money, in this case, the Cap saving will be a total of negative $42.398.464.
The 2022 season, was the first one for Chubb with the Miami Dolphins, where he impressed the coach Mike McDaniel, as he started 7 of 8 games, this means that he is an important player in the Dolphin squad.
That's why, it is very difficult for him not to be on the list of 53 players, also not only for his performance, but he has experience by his side, which is a good factor that the coach will take into account
Prediction- Bradley Chubb make it into the list for this season