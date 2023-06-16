2023 Player Preview: Linebacker Duke Riley
With only three months before the start of the season, coach Mike McDaniel has to finish deciding which players will be part of the squad for the upcoming season. Because let's remember that the Miami franchise has confirmed that the number of players for this season will be 53. The list will be decided among the active roast and training camp. Do you think the experienced Duke Riley has what it takes to enter the list?
- Biography
The story between Duke and the NFL started in 2017, were he was a 3-round pick (75th overall) by the Atlanta Falcons. In the three years of Duke Riley with the Falcons, he manages to play a total of 32 games, but only starting in 16 of them. The interesting part of his time at Atlanta is that in his last year, he didn't start a single game.
On October 1st, 2019, he was traded from Atlanta to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the two years with the Eagles, Riley didn't play that much, with only twenty-five games, and only starting in eight of them.
Finally, in March 2021, the Miami Dolphins signed Duke Riley as an unrestricted free agent. In his first two years, he manages to play 33 games, with a total of 5 starts in those games.
- Salary situation
$1,915,000 million Cap Number. If the Dolphins released this player, the Dead Money will rise to $2,250,000 which means the amount of Cap Saving will be -$335,000
If we take a look at the last two seasons, everything will end with Duke not getting into the list, as he is barely an option for the coach. But he could make his spot into the list, because even though he doesn't start the games, he could have his chance this year.