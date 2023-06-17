2023 Player Preview: Linebacker Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips is looking for a huge breakout season for the Miami Dolphins.
With only three months before the start of the season, coach Mike McDaniel has to finish deciding which players will be part of the squad for the upcoming season. Because let's remember that the Miami franchise has confirmed that the number of players for this season will be 53. The list will be decided among the active roast and training camp. Do you think the experienced Jaelan Phillips has what it takes to enter the list?
Jaelan Phillips was a 1st round- pick (18th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his two years at Miami, Jaelan played 34 games and started on 20 occasions.
His performance went from low to high this is shown in the number of games he started. In his rookie season, he started on only 5 occasions, but in his second year, the number increased and ended up starting in 15 of the 17 games he played.
- Salary Situation
$3,823,147 million Cap Number. If he is released there will be $8,283,485 in Dead Money, which will leave the franchise with a total of -$4,460,338 in Dead Money.
- 2023 Season Prediction
Jaelan Phillips knows that if he maintains or increases the performance he did last year, he will have no problem being in the starting lineup. Even though there are great players in his position, Phillips has gained his place as a starter.
Prediction - Jaelan Phillips make it into the list