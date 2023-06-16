2023 Player Preview: Offensive Lineman Connor Williams
Miami Dolphins has confirmed that the number of players for this new season will be 53. The training camp and the active roast will determine which player enters the list and who is out. Coach MikeDaniel has a difficult decision because, with the new picks from the draft, the team improved not only in numbers but also quality. Do you think that the experience Connor Williams will be in that list?
- Biography
Connor Williams was a second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. After four years with the Cowboys, he joined Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2022.
During his time with Dallas, he played a total of 57 games and started in 51 of those games. This means, that Connor was an important piece of the Cowboy's puzzle.
Once he joined Miami, in his first season he played 17 games and was part of the starting game in all of the seventeen games. This could conclude that coach Mike McDaniel has Connor Williams as a first option to cover the position of offensive lineman.
- Salary Situation
$8,375,000 million Cap Number. if the Dolphins release him, the Dead Money will be $3,375,000 million, which ends up with a total of $5.000.000 million in Cap Savings.
If we have to predict this season, the conclusion will be that Connor Williams will still be part of the starting team. The only way he doesn't end up on the list is from a last-minute injury.
- Prediction - Connor Williams makes it into the list