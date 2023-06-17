2023 Player Preview: Offensive Lineman Dan Feeney
A new season for the Miami Dolphins and another opportunity to finish first in the AFC East. To try and achieve this objective, the Dolphins will carry 53 players into the season. During training camp and the active roast is were coach Mike McDaniel will select the players that will enter the list. Do you think that Dan Feeney has what it takes to enter the list?
- Biography
The story of Dan Feeney with the NFL started in 2017 when he was a 3-round - pick (71st overall) in the NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Chargers. After four years in the Chargers team, he joined the New York Jets for two years, until March 2023, were he joined the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from the Jets.
During his time with the Chargers, Dan was a crucial player for the coach's idea this is because he played 63 games and started on 57 occasions. But once he was signed by the New York Jets, his minutes in the starting team started to decrease, this means that in the 33 games he played with the Jets, he only started in 7 of them.
- Salary Situation
$3,250,000 million Cap Number. If the Dolphins decide to release him, the Dead Money will rise to $3,125,000 million, leaving the franchise with only $125.000 in Saving Cap.
This season, Feeney will have a difficult time, trying to get into the team's list for this season, because in his position, there are players that coach McDaniel won't move, as he thinks those are crucial for the team.
Prediciton - Dan Feeney will have to make a great training camp and hopes for an injury to make it into the list.