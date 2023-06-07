2023 player preview: Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes
In his first season with the Miami Dolphins, the rookie Ryan Hayes will try to make his way into the squad for the 2023 season. But as it is said by the coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins will only carry 53 players into the season and will be defined in the roster and also in training camp. Can the rookie become a surprise and make it into the list?
Ryan Hayes was a seventh-round pick (238 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins. This will be his first season in the big leagues of the NFL, where he will try and impress the coach with his attributes, and also try and make it as fast as possible onto the starting team.
- Salary situation
$750,000 cap number, and if he is released from the team, the amount of dead money is going to be zero, therefore the saving cap will be $750.000.
The former Michigan tackle will have a very difficult task if he wants to become part of the team and have minutes this season. Putting himself to the limit against far more experienced players like Kendall Lamm, Terron Armstead, and Geron Christian among others. The rookie will find it very difficult, this first season, but not for nothing, he was selected by the team.
Prediciton - He doesn't make it onto the final 53