2023 season Miami Dolphins player preview: Wide Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr
With a new season around the corner, the Miami Dolphins wasted no time, and have already determined that the number of players that will enter the list this season is 53, and will be determined during active roast and training camp. Does Cedrick Wilson Jr have a chance of joining that list?
He was a 6th-round pick (208 overall) for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 Nfl Draft. After being waived by Dallas in 2019, he become part of the active roster in 2019 until March 2022 where he was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent.
Last season he played a total of 15 games, only being inactive for two of them, making 12 12 receptions for 136 yards, and also providing 13 return punts for 97 yards. Putting him as an important player for the coach.
With his six years as a professional and already having one year with the Miami Dolphins, Cedrick Wilson Jr prepares himself for the 2023 season, as one of the most important players of the team, making him very valuable, and almost a certain starter as it happened last season.
- Salary situation
$8.000.000 million cap numbers. if he is released, there will be $7.000.000 in dead money and $1.000.000 in cap savings.
Starting many games last season, Cedrick will be a player that will accompany Tua and Tyreek Hill for the offensive part of the team. Making him a priority for the coach's plans for winning games this season.
My prediction is that Cedrick Wilson Jr will make it into the list of players for this season