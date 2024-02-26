2024 Full first round NFL Mock draft version number 2: QB's go top 3
By Gaston Rubio
The NFL Draft is still two months away and soon the NFL Combine will shake up some of the fringe first-round draft picks.
A lot has happened around the NFL since I posted my last mock draft. Teams were allowed to designate franchise tags and inform players of their status with the team. With these changes, I introduce this week's Round 1 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Trades are possible with this week's mock draft. I tried to limit the trades amongst teams unless extremely necessary. Nevertheless, trades are not taboo in this week's mock draft and it made for some interesting results in the first round.
1. Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams QB USC
Plenty of mock drafts around the league have the Bears selecting Caleb Williams as number 1 overall. So, when in Rome do like the Romans.
2. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Washington makes a surprise move here going with Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. Does anyone really know which quarterbacks will pan out and which ones won't?
3. New England Patriots, Drake Maye QB North Carolina
Fortunately for New England, this year's draft has 3 top-tier quarterbacks. Saving all their draft capital, the Patriots select Drake Maye from North Carolina.
4. Arizona Cardinals, Malike Nabers WR LSU
I am a big fan of Malik Nabers and his body of work. I think the argument can be made that Malik is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. Of course Arizona seems to think so as well as he gets picked with the 4th pick in the draft.
5. Los Angeles Chargers, Marvin Harrison Jr WR Ohio State
The Chargers had a litany of injuries last year on offense. With so many players set to leave in free agency, Justin Herbert needs a young go-to receiver. John Harbaugh starts his tenure in Los Angeles by drafting a can't miss receiver.
6. New York Giants, Joe Alt T Notre Dame
Whoever went under center for the Giants last year was running for their lives every game. Joe Alt looks to solidify that Giants line as the first offensive lineman taken off the board in 2024.
7. Tennessee Titans, Rome Odunze WR Washington
With Will Levis set to take the helm at quarterback, the Titans are going to need to get him more offensive weapons. Tennessee does just that by selecting Rome Odunze from Washington.
8. New York Jets (Trade w/ Atlanta), Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
With three top quarterbacks off the board the Jets find themselves able to trade up with the Falcons to select their franchise tackle of the future. The Jets give up a 1st and a 4th to move up to spots.