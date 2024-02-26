2024 Full first round NFL Mock draft version number 2: QB's go top 3
By Gaston Rubio
Diving into the next selections of our 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we start with the Chicago Bears who are making another big selection in the top 10.
9. Chicago Bears, Brock Bowers TE Georgia
Every young quarterback needs a solid play making tight end to help with his development. With Brock Bowers still on the board at number 9, the Bears select him with the ninth pick in the draft.
10. Atlanta Falcons (Trade w/ Jets), Dallas Turner DE Alabama
With Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels off the board, Atlanta looks to acquire more picks by trading back with the New York Jets. At number ten the Falcons select Dallas Turner from Alabama. Atlanta had the 27th-ranked pass rush in the NFL last year according to Pro Football Focus.
11. Minnesota Vikings, Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
Minnesota had the 16th ranked cover defense according to Pro Football Focus. Nothing would make Brian Flores happier than to add a versatile corner to his blossoming defense. Terrion Arnold fills this void perfectly with the 11th pick in the draft.
12. Denver Broncos, Jared Verse DE FSU
By selecting Jared Verse from FSU, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos start rebuilding a much maligned pass rush. Denver finished the season with 2 more sacks than the league-worst of 40 sacks.
13. Las Vegas Raiders, Brian Thomas Jr WR LSU
The Raiders allowed 331 points on defense last year. Only the Ravens and Saints allowed less. Conversely, the Raiders only scored 332 points on offense. Needing to improve their offense the Raiders get their guy in Brian Thomas Jr.
14. New Orleans Saints, Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
Looking to bolster their offensive line the Saints wasted no time in selecting Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State.
15. Indianapolis Colts, Laiatu Latu DE UCLA
With so many teams addressing other needs, Laiatu Latu falls to the Colts at number 15. Latu should have an immediate impact on defense helping the Colts against CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence for years to come.
16. Seattle Seahawks, JC Latham T Alabama
According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle had the 28th ranked pass-blocking offense in 2023. JC Latham has the experience and pedigree to step in and help improve the Seahawks' offensive line.