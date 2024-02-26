2024 Full first round NFL Mock draft version number 2: QB's go top 3
By Gaston Rubio
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the mid-round selections in this latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars, Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
Tennessee, Indianapolis, and Houston all seem to be having emerging and explosive offenses. Jacksonville will need to bolster its defense to stay competitive in their division. Selecting Cooper DeJean will be a big boost for their defense.
18. Cincinnati Bengals, Amarius Mims T Georgia
Since being drafted by the Bengals, Joe Burrow has had a hard time staying upright in the pocket. Cincinnati looks to fix this problem as they select Amarius Mims from Georgia.
19. Los Angeles Rams, Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois
With the 25th ranked run defense Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams could use some help in the trenches. The Rams go out and select Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois to help with the run defense and learn from the best defensive tackle in football.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
Watching the tape of Jackson Powers-Johnson screams physical and tenacious. It's no surprise that a team like the Steelers would select him if he's still on the board when they pick at number 20.
21. Arizona Cardinals (Trade w/ Dolphins move to 27), Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
Armed with 13 draft picks the Cardinals are able to move up in the draft to acquire a top tier cornerback for their defense. Quinyon Mitchell will be an asset for the Cardinals' defense in 2024
22. Philadelphia Eagles, Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
With Darius Slay being 33 years old the Philadelphia Eagles need to start thinking about his replacement. In doing so, the Eagles selected Nate Wiggins from Clemson.
23. Houston Texans, Byron Murphy DT Texas
Looking to boost the interior of their defensive line the Houston Texans select Byron Murphy from Texas.
24. Dallas Cowboys, Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
Losing Diggs on defense last year showed during the playoff loss to the Packers. Dallas bolsters their secondary by selecting Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama.