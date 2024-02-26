2024 Full first round NFL Mock draft version number 2: QB's go top 3
By Gaston Rubio
Offensive linemen are starting to come off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
25. Green Bay Packers, Tyler Guyton T Oklahoma
With David Bakhtiari looking to come back in 2024 and shore up the left side of the offensive line the Packers select Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma to solidify the right side.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Demeioun Robinson DE Penn State
Looking to add to their pass rush the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Demeioun Robinson from Penn State.
27. Miami Dolphins (Trade w/ Cardinals), Troy Fautanu T Washington
Missing out on Jackson Powers-Johnson forced Miami to trade back in the draft. Miami gave their 21st pick to Arizona for their 27th pick and 90th pick in the draft. Acquiring the 90th pick gives Miami a selection in the third round. At number 27 Miami selects Troy Fautanu from Washington to help bolster a line seeing 3 starters become free agents.
28. Buffalo Bills, Keon Keon Coleman WR FSU
With Gabe Davis set to become a free agent the Bills need someone to lineup opposite of Stefon Diggs. Keon Coleman makes for a great fit in Buffalo with Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions, Ennis Rakestraw Jr CB Missouri
The Detroit Lions improve their secondary by adding Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
30. Baltimore Ravens, Troy Franklin WR Oregon
OBJ and Nelson Agholor are starting to get up there in age. Looking for an infusion of youth to go with rookie sensation Zay Flowers, the Ravens select Troy Franklin from Oregon
31. San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Morgan T Arizona
Trent Williams isn't getting any younger. The 49ers select Jordan Morgan from Arizona to start grooming their tackle of the future.
32. Kansas City Chiefs, Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
The Super Bowl Champions aren't without flaws. Their greatest flaw of the 2023 season was the inconsistent wide receiver play. Knowing this, the Chiefs select wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from Texas.