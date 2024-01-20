2024 Miami Dolphins mock draft: Why the team's biggest need won't be drafted in round 1
The Miami Dolphins will get back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but they will still be missing draft picks.
By Brian Miller
The 2023 draft didn't work out all that well for the Miami Dolphins. Chris Grier didn't have a lot of picks and he pretty much wasted the ones he did have, sans one.
- 2nd round - Cam Smith - CB
- 3rd round - De'Von Achane - RB
- 6th round - Elijah Higgins - WR
- 7th round - Ryan Hayes - OL
Four draft picks for Chris Grier turned into one usable pick in De'Von Achane. Achane was fantastic in 2023 but Miami's second rounder should have been as well. Last year's draft follows a 2022 draft that say Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, Cameron Goode, and Skylar Thompson come to Miami.
In 2024, the Dolphins are finally going to have a first-round draft pick. Miami will select in the 21st spot of round one. They will then have to wait until round 5 to make their next selection.
While it is nice to have a first round pick, don't be surprised if Chris Grier tries to trade down a bit and gain more selections, the Dolphins would ideally like to sit with more than one day-two pick.
