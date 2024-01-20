2024 Miami Dolphins mock draft: Why the team's biggest need won't be drafted in round 1
The Miami Dolphins will get back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but they will still be missing draft picks.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins most important draft pick will be in round one but don't expect it to fill a major need.
When the Dolphins are on the clock, expect Grier to deal the selection but if he does keep it or makes it later in the round, it won't be for the team's biggest need.
Miami needs to fix the offensive line. They won't have the money to do it in free agency and while the team also has needs at LB, DT, and CB, the offensive line should be the priority. Miami has to avoid this and make Oline a first round need.
Pick 1 - 21 - Terrion Arnold - CB - Alabama
Chris Grier likes his cornerbacks and Cam Smith was a mistake. The possibility of Xavien Howard leaving after released this year is a real possibility and Miami won't be able to make a big signing on the free agent market due to cap restrictions.
Arnold is a good football player from a great program and would be a great fit opposite Jalen Ramsey who he can learn a lot from. Unfortunately, this is a self created need and the line will get pushed into round two.