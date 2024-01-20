2024 Miami Dolphins mock draft: Why the team's biggest need won't be drafted in round 1
The Miami Dolphins will get back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but they will still be missing draft picks.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins pick in round two, Chris Grier hopes he has more draft picks.
With cornerback filled, the offensive line becomes a must but the problem again for the Dolphins is need vs. draft capital. If Christian Wilkins is gone, Miami's need at DT will be huge but I don't see Grier worrying about that in 2024 and will look instead for cheap free agent options or at least address the need later.
Round 2 - Pick 55 - Matt Goncalves - OT - Pittsburgh
Miami needs to address the line, right? Guard would make more sense but if Terron Armstead retires LT is the big need for the offensive line and with Armstead's history of health, it still might be.
Goncalves is a big offensive lineman coming it at 6'-6" and 330 lbs. Goncalves makes a lot of sense for Chris Grier because he can also shift and play guard as well as right tackle. This is a similar case Miami had with Laremy Tunsil when they started him at guard his rookie season and let Brandon Albert play left tackle.
This could be a similar situation.