2024 Miami Dolphins mock draft: Why the team's biggest need won't be drafted in round 1
The Miami Dolphins will get back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but they will still be missing draft picks.
By Brian Miller
At some point, regardless of what the Miami Dolphins do in free agency, guard is a need.
It would be awesome if the Miami Dolphins could enter the draft without the need for a guard, a center, or a tackle but that won't happen and the Dolphins need to address the position with one of their remaining selections.
Round 6 pick 1: Keaton Bills - Guard - Utah
Bills is a solid guard with starting experience. He is projected to be a mid-round or early day three pick right now but that will likely change depending on how his off-season workouts go.
Bills recently made his decision to head to the NFL on "X" and will skip his senior year. That shouldn't matter, he was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and in 2023 started every game for Utah.
Round 6 pick 2: X'zauvea Gadlin - Guard - Liberty
Small school no problem. The 6'4" Gadlin adds a lot of beef to the Dolphins offensive line and that is something they need to have. Miami has to get better along the line and adding bodies continuously until they solve the issue is important.
Round 7: Malcolm Epps - TE - Pittsburgh
Epps is 6'6" and is 244. He isn't quick and isn't as well-rounded as many of the other tight ends but he has potential to develop. He is a player that could push for a role in the offense as a blocker or a big red zone target.