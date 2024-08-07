2024 Miami Dolphins sideline hats available now
The 2024 NFL season is just a few short weeks away, but the merchandise grind never stops. Starting today, the new sideline hats for the Miami Dolphins are available to pick up at Fanatics.
There are a few different designs for this season and most of them come in multiple styles. So that means no matter what kind of hat you like, they'll have you covered.
Prices range from $33.99 to $47.99 depending on the style of hat. Pretty standard fare for New Era and Fanatics since 2021 or so.
The NFL season will begin on Thursday, September 5 with a rematch of the AFC Championship game (Ravens @ Chiefs) on NBC.
Of course each team now plays 17 games with one bye week. Of those games, six are against divisional opponents, four are against a division in its conference, four are against a division not in conference and two are against remaining divisional opponents and one is a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play.
So let's use the next month wisely and gear up.
You can check out some of our favorite designs below or check out the full inventory here.
Miami Dolphins New Era 2024 Sideline 39THIRTY Flex Hat
Miami Dolphins New Era 2024 Sideline 9SEVENTY Stretch-Snap Hat
Miami Dolphins New Era 2024 Sideline Historic 39THIRTY Flex Hat
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.