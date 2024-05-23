2024 NFL bye-week schedule: When is every team going to be off?
We've got you covered with the bye week info for each team in the NFL this season.
By Brian Miller
Whether you are planning to sit out for the weekend when your favorite team has time off or hitting the golf course for a round of 18, bye weeks in the NFL will give fans and players time away from the game.
We all know that when your favorite team is not on the field you are still watching football or setting your fantasy lineups. Nothing is worse than drafting players with the same bye-week. Here is a great primer to save you time and to schedule your midday tee time:
NFL bye weeks will begin in Week 5 this year and run through Week 14
- Week 5: Detroit Lions, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans
- Week 6: Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, L.A. Rams, Minnesota Vikings
- Week 7: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys
- Week 8: No teams will off in week 8 in 2024.
- Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
- Week 10: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks
- Week 11: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 12: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets
- Week13: No teams are off week 13
- Week 14: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders
2024 bye-week observations
Two weekends with no teams on a bye is interesting, but the NFL opted to overkill the following weeks with six teams following those non-bye weeks. The NFL also has only two teams on bye weeks twice, yet still opt to start the bye week schedules in Week 5.