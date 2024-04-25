2024 NFL Draft: Every pick, rumor, and trade for those who can't watch the draft live
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost ready to roll, and by the time you get around to reading this, it just might be underway!
For many NFL fans, watching the 2024 NFL Draft may not be easy, so we have you covered with a simple push of the "refresh" button on your phone or computer!
We will update every pick and every single trade, and for those of you who are Miami Dolphins fans, we will keep a running total of players that might be available to them at pick 21, as well as any rumors that we have heard. With time before the draft, let's look at the top rumors that are percolating ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft kick-off at 8:00.
7:51 BREAKING - Eagles - The Eagles are giving WR A.J. Brown a 3-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. The deal, per Ian Rapoport will be for $96 million with $84 million guaranteed.
7:37 - NE Patriots - Rumor: Tom Curran is reporting that the Patriots may be close to dealing with the 49ers for Deebo Samuel
- L.A. Chargers - The rumors of a trade sending Justin Herbert out of L.A. are false but there is a huge rumor that the Chargers are targeting OT, J.C. Latham instead of top OT prospect Joe Alt. Something that could shake up the draft early.
- New York Giants - Rumored to be wanting to move up to number three or number 4.
- New England Patriots - Are taking phone calls for the 3rd overall pick but according to reports, they want a boatload of compensation to move out.
- Indianapolis Colts - The Colts are interested in moving up potentially for Brock Bowers. The top TE in the draft is likely going to go to the Jets.
- San Francisco - The 49ers are reportedly offering one of their top WRs, Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel and a draft pick or two to move into the top 10.
- L.A. Rams - Reports are that the Rams are open to moving up or down.