2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The wait is just about over and the 2024 NFL Draft will kickoff later tonight from Detroit, Michigan.
The first round of the draft will begin shortly after 8:00 pm with the 2nd and 3rd rounds taking place Friday evening and finally, the last day on Saturday will be for the final rounds 4 through 7.
The road for 100s of NFL prospects will finally come to fruition with dashed hopes and fulfilled childhood dreams. Will there be multiple future Hall of Fame additions in this year's draft or will there be just another round of eventual busts and players that never came close to the hype?
Reality tells us there will be a bit of both. Here are our predictions for the first round. We can tell you that we are already wrong considering there will be trades that shake up the draft order but these players should still go pretty close to their slots.
1: Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams - QB - USC
This is the most undeniable draft pick of this year's class.
2: Washinton Commanders - Jayden Daniels - QB - LSU
The Commanders need to finally get a QB selection right. Will they take Daniels or will they take Drake Maye? Daniels is the right selection.
3: New England Patriots - Drake Maye - QB - North Carolina
It is a new era in New England. Bill Belichick is out and aside from Tom Brady, Belichick couldn't draft his replacement. Now, Jerod Mayo will get a crack at it.