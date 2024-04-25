Phin Phanatic
2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Miller

A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL
A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) was
Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) was / Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus / USA

Many draft analysts believe that that 2024 NFL Draft will start with Arizona at the 4th overall pick.

4: Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison, Jr. - WR - Ohio State

TRADE WATCH: The Cardinals could move out of this pick. Yes, Harrison, Jr. is the best WR in this class but if the Cardinals can slide down a few they may still land a top prospect at the position. Keep an eye on the Broncos and Vikings who both need quarterbacks.

5: Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Nabers - WR - LSU

If Harrison goes to the Cardinals, the Chargers are going to take Nabers. They have other needs but they got rid of both starting WRs from last year's roster. It is a big hole. Harrison would be the choice if Arizona trades out.

6: New York Giants - Joe Alt - OT - Notre Dame

Despite the need for a WR, the Giants may view Alt as a prospecive Hall of Fame type tackle. If they think he is that good, they don't pass on him. And he fills a need.

