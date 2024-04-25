2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Many draft analysts believe that that 2024 NFL Draft will start with Arizona at the 4th overall pick.
4: Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison, Jr. - WR - Ohio State
TRADE WATCH: The Cardinals could move out of this pick. Yes, Harrison, Jr. is the best WR in this class but if the Cardinals can slide down a few they may still land a top prospect at the position. Keep an eye on the Broncos and Vikings who both need quarterbacks.
5: Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Nabers - WR - LSU
If Harrison goes to the Cardinals, the Chargers are going to take Nabers. They have other needs but they got rid of both starting WRs from last year's roster. It is a big hole. Harrison would be the choice if Arizona trades out.
6: New York Giants - Joe Alt - OT - Notre Dame
Despite the need for a WR, the Giants may view Alt as a prospecive Hall of Fame type tackle. If they think he is that good, they don't pass on him. And he fills a need.