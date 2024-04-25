Phin Phanatic
2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Miller

A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL
A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) goes up
Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) goes up / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA

7: Tennessee Titans - Olumuyiwa Fashanu - OT - Penn State

TRADE WATCH: I think the Titans could make a move and trade down if an offer comes in. They need OT help and there are more than a few available. In fact, they could get Fashanu a few picks later in this draft.

8: Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner - EDGE - Alabama

The Falcons need edge help and Turner is the best in this year's class and it isn't close.

9: Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze - WR - Washington

The Bears drafted their franchise QB and now they have to give him a weapon, Odunze is the 3rd best WR in this class but a trade by the Cardinals could push Malik Nabors down.

10: New York Jets - Brock Bowers - TE - Georgia

This one is almost a given. Getting Aaron Rodgers a TE is important and Bowers is the only TE worthy of a first round draft pick.

