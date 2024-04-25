2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
11: Minnesotta Vikings - J.J. McCarthy - QB - Michigan
TRADE WATCH - Will the Vikings move up for a QB? They may not have to if they are fine with McCarthy.
12: Denver Broncos - Bo Nix - QB - Oregon
TRADE WATCH - The Broncos have made it clear they want a QB and they are reportedly willing to do what it takes to get one. The question is why? If they can't get into the top 3, the next two could fall into their laps.
13: Las Vegas Raiders - Taliese Fuaga - OT - Oregon State
The Raiders are hard to predict because their owner does things that most NFL fans shake their heads at. Fuago is a sure hit offensive tackle which is a likely reason the Raiders overdraft someone else.
14: New Orleans Saints - Laiatu Latu - EDGE - UCLA
The Saints could use help in a lot of areas but EDGE happens to be one of them and Latu is a monster off the perimeter. He is a good fit for the Saints defense.
15: Indianapolis Colts - Terrion Arnold - CB - Alabama
Seeing the top CB fall to 15 is a blessing for a Colts team that needs to bolster their defensive secondary.
16: Seattle Seahawks - Quinyon Mitchell - CB - Toledo
The Seahawks could go in a few directions and they could trade out of the pick if the price is right. The need for a CB is too much to pass up and the depth in round one isn't as good as it is right now.