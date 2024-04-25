Phin Phanatic
FanSided

2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Miller

A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL
A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 7
Next
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

11: Minnesotta Vikings - J.J. McCarthy - QB - Michigan

TRADE WATCH - Will the Vikings move up for a QB? They may not have to if they are fine with McCarthy.

12: Denver Broncos - Bo Nix - QB - Oregon

TRADE WATCH - The Broncos have made it clear they want a QB and they are reportedly willing to do what it takes to get one. The question is why? If they can't get into the top 3, the next two could fall into their laps.

13: Las Vegas Raiders - Taliese Fuaga - OT - Oregon State

The Raiders are hard to predict because their owner does things that most NFL fans shake their heads at. Fuago is a sure hit offensive tackle which is a likely reason the Raiders overdraft someone else.

14: New Orleans Saints - Laiatu Latu - EDGE - UCLA

The Saints could use help in a lot of areas but EDGE happens to be one of them and Latu is a monster off the perimeter. He is a good fit for the Saints defense.

15: Indianapolis Colts - Terrion Arnold - CB - Alabama

Seeing the top CB fall to 15 is a blessing for a Colts team that needs to bolster their defensive secondary.

16: Seattle Seahawks - Quinyon Mitchell - CB - Toledo

The Seahawks could go in a few directions and they could trade out of the pick if the price is right. The need for a CB is too much to pass up and the depth in round one isn't as good as it is right now.

Home/Dolphins News