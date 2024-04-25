2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
17: Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Thomas, Jr. - WR - LSU
TRADE WATCH - I doubt the Jaguars move down from here unless there is another WR they like more or another position they value more. Thomas, Jr. is a great fit with Trevor Lawrence.
18: Cincinnati Bengals - J.C. Latham - OT - Alabama
The Bengals to not trade a lot so I don't expect that to change. What they need to do is protect their expensive QB.
19: Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse - EDGE - Florida State
TRADE WATCH - This will be an interesting draft pick and the Rams may drop down in round one to land another EDGE or a DT to replace Aaron Donald.
20: Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu - G/T - Washington
The Steelers seem like a natural fit for Fautanu and his versatility along the offensive line.
21: Miami Dolphins - Cooper DeJean - DB - Iowa
The selection won't be met with universal applause but DeJean could be the best pick Miami could make at this spot despite other needs. He fills a void and gives the Dolphins something for the future.