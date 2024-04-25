Phin Phanatic
FanSided

2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Miller

A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL
A sign posted on the side of a building hangs as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 7
Next
Cooper Dejean
Purdue v Iowa / Matthew Holst/GettyImages

17: Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Thomas, Jr. - WR - LSU

TRADE WATCH - I doubt the Jaguars move down from here unless there is another WR they like more or another position they value more. Thomas, Jr. is a great fit with Trevor Lawrence.

18: Cincinnati Bengals - J.C. Latham - OT - Alabama

The Bengals to not trade a lot so I don't expect that to change. What they need to do is protect their expensive QB.

19: Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse - EDGE - Florida State

TRADE WATCH - This will be an interesting draft pick and the Rams may drop down in round one to land another EDGE or a DT to replace Aaron Donald.

20: Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu - G/T - Washington

The Steelers seem like a natural fit for Fautanu and his versatility along the offensive line.

21: Miami Dolphins - Cooper DeJean - DB - Iowa

The selection won't be met with universal applause but DeJean could be the best pick Miami could make at this spot despite other needs. He fills a void and gives the Dolphins something for the future.

Home/Dolphins News