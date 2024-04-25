2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
6 of 7
22: Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins - CB - Clemson
I could see the Eagles trying to trade up but I also don't think they need to. The second best CB in the draft should be available.
23: Minnesotta Vikings - Johnny Newton - DT - Illinois
The Vikings have their QB and now it is time to get their defensive front built up.
24: Dallas Cowboys - Amarius Mims - OT - Georgia
I can almost see the Jerry Jones awkward High-Five when the pick is announced.
25: Green Bay Packers - Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB - Alabama
The Packers have more than one need but CB seems to be a big one.