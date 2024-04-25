2024 NFL Draft: Final day one predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson - EDGE - Penn State
Tampa needs to make sure their defense is ready for the season and they need youth. Robinson is a good fit.
27: Arizona Cardinals - Byron Murphy, II - DT - Texas
The Cardinals will hold some sway in this year's draft. The need for DT is big and now that they have the WR sorted out, they fix the Dline as well.
28: Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell - WR - Texas
TRADE WATCH - The Bills need a WR in a big way. They could trade up for a WR or they could trade with the 49ers for one of theirs (Both Aiyuk and Samuel are reportedly on the block).
29: Detroit Lions - Keon Coleman - WR - Florida State
It's a run on WRs. The Lions have other needs but they need to get more weapons for Jared Goff.
30: Baltimore Ravens - Xavier Worthy - WR - Texas
Worthy just seems to be the fit for the Ravens who could go offensive line here but I think the value isn't there.
31: San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Guyton - OT - Oklahoma
Every time I hear the name Guyton I think of San Francisco and it just so happens they have a need for an OT.
32: Kansas City Chiefs - Kingsley Suamataia - OT - BYU
Rounding out the first round, the Chiefs fill one of their needs as well and bolster the offensive line.