2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft arrived Thursday evening with plenty of buzz. Six quarterbacks went in the top 12 for the first time in league history.
Every team came away from the draft feeling like they got better. Only the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans did not make a selection in the first-round. Here are the 1st round grades for every team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr and Darius Robinson
The Arizona Cardinals were one of three teams with multiple selections in the first round. Arizona wasted no time with their first of two picks by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. MHJ, who is the best receiver in this year’s draft and comes from NFL royalty.
At 27, Arizona selected Darius Robinson, DE, from Missouri. Robinson gives Arizona a much-needed pass rush on defense. Making good use of their selections, Arizona comes away with an A.
Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr
The Atlanta Falcons were one of the early surprises of the draft. In the off-season, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year 180-million-dollar contract.
Fast forward to the 2024 NFL Draft and the school of thought would be the Falcons would draft a position of need. Atlanta shocked the NFL world by selecting Michael Penix Jr with the 8th pick in the draft.
Time will tell whether this was a good pick for Atlanta. With so many pressing needs, selecting a quarterback here earned Atlanta a first-round draft grade of a C.