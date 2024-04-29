2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
New York Jets: Olumuyiwa Fashanu
The New York Jets had a rough go of it on their offensive line in 2023. With the 11th pick in the draft the Jets made sure to address the offensive line by adding one of the top 5 tackles in this class.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu is a massive people mover. The Penn State rookie will be tasked with protecting Aaron Rodgers' blindside. This is a great pick by the Jets that should solidify the left side of their offensive line for the next decade. A
Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia's secondary only got older in the offseason. Selecting the best corner in the 2024 draft was a great use of resources. Quinyon Mitchell should have an immediate impact on the Eagles' field.
Knowing that they will be competing against the Saints and Packers of the world, this will help Philadelphia on defense and those high powered offenses. A
Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu
This pick broke my heart because the Dolphins were next at 21. Along with Graham Barton, Troy Fautanu is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in this draft.
The Steelers get a franchise cornerstone in Fautanu. Where Fautanu will play is yet to be determined, but the Steelers got a future pro bowler with this selection. A