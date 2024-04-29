2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall
With the selection of Ricky Pearsall, it looks like the Brandon Aiyuk era might be coming to an end. This was a good value pick by the 49ers as they got much-needed wide receiver help without breaking the bank. B
Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy B
The Seahawks beefed up their defensive line by selecting Murphy from Texas. The Seahawks should have looked at trading up to select a quarterback, but the price might have been too steep.
It looks like it will be one more year of Geno Smith in Seattle and, hopefully, 10 more years of Byron Murphy. A
Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Graham Barton A
The Bucaneers got better on the offensive line with this selection. Graham Barton was a left tackle during his last 3 seasons at Duke. At 6'4", Barton grades out more like a guard or center.
His versatility is unmatched, and his inside play is top-notch. Should the Bucs play him at center Baker Mayfield will have a new general on his offensive line. A
Tennessee Titans: J.C. Latham
The Titans made J.C. Latham the second offensive tackle taken off the board. This was a bit of a head scratcher because of Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Taliese Fuaga still being on the board.
Latham is still a top-10 tackle and will be tasked with protecting Will Levis. Did the Titans select the correct tackle with so many left on the board? B
Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels
The long debate was over once the Commanders selected Jayden Daniels at number 2. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner will start the Dan Quinn era in Washington.
Daniels will need to add muscle to his frame to survive in the NFL. Daniels can make all the throws and can clearly lead a winning program. A