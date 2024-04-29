2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins
The Baltimore Ravens boosted their defense by selecting Nate Wiggin from Clemson. Baltimore could have used some help on offense because of the departure of Odell Beckham Jr and the injuries to their running backs.
However, Ozzie Newsome always knows best. Considering there was more need on offense, the Ravens earned themselves a B for their first-round selection.
Carolina Panthers: Xavier Legette
The Carolina Panthers got themselves into the first round via trade with the Buffalo Bills. Carolina sent their 33rd and 141st picks to Buffalo in exchange for picks number 32 and 200.
Needing help on offense the Panthers selected Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Xavier Legette had been climbing up draft boards and was slated as an early second or late first-round selection.
Giving Bryce Young help on offense is a step in the right direction. Would Legette have been there at 33 if Buffalo never traded back? Nevertheless, Carolina got their guy and didn't give up much to get him. This earned Carolina a first-round draft grade of an A.