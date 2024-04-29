2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton
Dallas needed offensive line help, and they did just that by drafting Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. One of the best things about this selection is that Dallas traded back with Detroit.
By trading back with Detroit, the Cowboys got picks number 29 and 73 this year for a 7th-round pick next year and picked number 24 in this year's draft.
Dallas drafted a position of need and acquired another top-75 pick in this year's draft. Boosting their offensive line with Tyler Guyton earned Dallas an A.
Denver Broncos: Bo Nix
This pick seemed like a reach by the Denver Broncos. It Is understood that 5 quarterbacks had come off the board before this selection.
Bo Nix had a second round grade, but Denver was without a second round draft pick. Could Denver have traded with Carolina or Cleveland, two teams looking to get into the first round.
Nonetheless, this felt like a reach by Denver and a bad value at number 12. This earned Denver a D for their first round selection.