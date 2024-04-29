2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Detroit Lions: Terrion Arnold
Detroit got better on the boundary with the selection of Terrion Arnold. Detroit had a potent offense in 2023 and looked to improve their defense in 2024.
By selecting the charismatic cornerback from Alabama, Detroit puts themselves in a position to compete against the high-powered offenses of the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. This selection graded out to be an A.
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan
David Bakhtiari was let go this off-season by the Green Bay Packers. In search of offensive line help in an offensive line deep draft was just what the doctor ordered for the Packers.
The Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Morgan from Arizona. Morgan was one of my top 10 tackles in this year's draft. Morgan will look to fill the void left by Bakhtiari's departure.
One can only wonder why the Packers went with Morgan over Graham Barton. This still felt like a good pick fro Green Bay, earning them an B for their first round selection.
Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu
The Indianapolis Colts could have possibly drafted the best defender in this years draft. Latu has a great first step and a mixed bag of pass rushing moves to get after the quarterback.
The Colts compete in a division where the Texans, Jaguars, and Titans all improved on offense. Adding a player of Latu's caliber helps bolster the Indianapolis defense. This selection earned the Colts an A.