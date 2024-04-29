2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers
Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders did not hesitate when making this selection at thirteen. Las Vegas went Best player available when they selected Brock Bowers.
The nations best tight end two years in a row will make his new home in Las Vegas and Raidernation could not be happier. This was definitely an A+ selection.
Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers lost most of their offensive weapons this past off-season. The Chargers did not have one of the better offensive lines in 2023.
Yet, Justin Herbert could have benefited from the selection of a Rome Odunze or a Malik Nabers. Joe Alt is going to be a Hall of Fame tackle and will protect Herbert's blindside for the next 10 years.
With so much depth at the tackle position in this draft, Herbert and the Chargers could have drafted a play-making wide receiver in round 1 and a top-tier tackle in round 2. Joe Alt's ability and upside earned the Chargers a B for this selection.
Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse
With the retirement of Aaron Donald, the Rams found themselves with a huge void in the defensive line. Selecting Jared Verse not only filled a need for the Rams, but it was the best player available at the defensive end position.
The Rams will look to improve their pass rush in 2024 and selecting Verse should help them do that. The Rams hope Jared Verse can be another franchise cornerstone, much like Donald was during his time in L.A. This selection earned the Rams an A.