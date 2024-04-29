2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson
With Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Philips on the mend, Miami needed to add an edge rusher. Enter Chop Robinson from Penn State University.
Chop Robinson is powerful and explosive off the line of scrimmage. Miami adds a versatile edge rusher who has a litany of moves in his arsenal.
Yet, even with all the upside and potential that comes with drafting a Chop Robinson, this draft pick feels like a reach and an unnecessary choice in the first round. Miami needed offensive line help in the worst way, and Graham Barton was there for the taking.
Miami needs more help on the offensive line than they do on the defensive line. This feels like a mismanagment of resources. The question wil be, who signed off on this selection? C-
Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner
Minnesota traded up twice and got the guys on the top of their board. The Vikings traded picks number 11, 129, and 157 for picks number 10 and 203 from the New York Jets.
J.J. McCarthy continued to rise up draft boards throughout the draft process. Ultimately, McCarthy became the 5th quarterback taken in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Many regarded Dallas Turner as the top-edge rusher in this draft. Minnesota had him high on their board as they traded picks number 23 and 167 in 2024 as well as a 3rd and a 4th round pick in 2025 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In turn the Jaguars sent the 17th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The price did seem a little high, considering the draft needs of the teams ahead of them. The price was paid by the Vikings, and their selections were made.
Knowing the Jets didn't need a quarterback seemed like a desperate move by the Vikings, but they did ensure the Broncos would not jump them for J.J. McCarthy. All-in-all the Vikings earned a C+ for their first round picks.