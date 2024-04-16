2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
47. New York Giants - Ruke Orhorhoro
The Giants were really bad last year in multiple areas. Let's help the run defense and give Dexter Larence a fellow Clemson running mate. Ruke Orhorhoro is a terrific athlete who has less than 7 years of experience playing football. He can be molded and coached into a great defensive tackle. For now, he's athletic, quick, and strong. Oh, and he's good against the run.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Troy Franklin
Franklin is a wild card for me. His measurables are great, and his production was great. He plays well against man coverage, but he has trouble with physical corners, and that worries me. The conference championship game showed some deficiencies in his game, including his play strength and drops. Jacksonville will be thrilled to get a guy like this in round 2 to develop.
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Kingsley Suamataia
Since I had them go D-line in round 1, they came back and addressed the O-line in round 2. Suamataia is a developmental tackle who was great for BYU in his pass protection over the past two years. He needs some work, and he may benefit from sitting out for a season, but with the proper coaching, he could be a really good tackle in this league.
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Edgerrin Cooper
After two middling seasons, Edgerrin Cooper burst onto the scene at Texas A&M and delivered a gem of a season. He was fantastic against the run and a solid pass defender as well. He is a well-rounded 3-down linebacker that can also be used as an effective blitzer. He needs some refinement against the pass, but he is no slouch there. With Nakobe Dean being a question mark, despite the two LBs coming in free agency, I believe Cooper is a good pickup for the Eagles in round 2.