2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Tampa
TJ is a tall corner with good athleticism and fluidity. His length helps him play the ball in coverage and take on blocks in the run game. He is a player that can alternate in the slot or outside, though outside is probably more likely due to his size. Pittsburgh is in need of a good starting corner and Tampa provides that here in round 2.
52. LA Rams - Mike Sainristil
Sainristil may slip a bit due to being a slot corner, but make no mistake, he is a terrific prospect. He has two good years of production but exploded with 6 interceptions in 2023 for the national champions. Discussions around him tend to be similar to Brian Branch, and we all know how that turned out.
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Kiran Amegadjie
The Eagles get to draft and stash one of the most interesting talents in this class. Amegadjie played at Yale and produced elite seasons there. The question is, how will it translate? He has the size and athleticism to be a great tackle, after some time at Southland U, he will more than likely be just that.
54. Cleveland Browns - Kris Jenkins
This guy just fits the mold of Cleveland so well. He is one of the strongest players in the country and has two great years of production and tape. His arms are a bit short, but when he gets his hands on you, he is in control. He will fit right in and bolster the middle of the Browns D-line.
55. Miami Dolphins - Ja'Tavion Sanders
This is a hard thing to do because of the Dolphins' needs. They need a WR3, some edge depth, and a DT. The defensive tackles left on the board don't excite me, the only receiver I would take here is Pearsall, and I do like Marshawn Kneeland or Bralen Trice, but I'll take Sanders. He has an incredible upside at TE. He didn't test well, but he shows up on tape. I know they have Jonnu now, but Sanders is a 10+ year TE, so I have Miami going with him.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Junior Colson
With LVE retiring, Dallas could use a linebacker to fill that void. Colson rounds out the top 3 off-ball linebackers in this class, and he is a very good one. He is good in coverage, good at getting off blocks, and plays very controlled. He is just a really solid starting linebacker.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jonathan Brooks
You wonder where the first RB domino will fall, and I believe it falls here. Todd Bowles wants to run the ball and play good defense. He has Rachad White, but adding Jonathan Brooks to the mix gives them another good back to work with. Out of the shadow of Bijan Robinson, Brook put together a great season and should be RB1