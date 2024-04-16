2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
58. Green Bay Packers - Michael Hall Jr.
I have seen wild ranges for Hall, but I think he is a second-round guy. He is a bit undersized, but he is young and has been productive as a pass rusher for Ohio State. He tallied 22 hurries last season and had arguably his best game against Michigan. He'll need to develop to be a 3 down player, but he is a good rotational pass-rushing lineman right now.
59. Houston Texans - Khyree Jackson
Jackson is a tall and fast outside CB with great run defense and above-average ball skills. He is good in the press and his long arms make him great for plays downfield or jump balls. He is a bit raw, but he gives Houston another good CB besides Stingley.
60. Buffalo Bills - Adisa Isaac
Isaac is a terrific run defender and has elite hand usage. He is more of a small end than an outside linebacker, so he may need to gain some weight to be effective at the next level. He is coming off a season where he hurried the QB 20 times and tallied 9 sacks. While he is not a dominant pass rusher, he is capable.
61. Detroit Lions - Christian Haynes
Haynes is a guy who did not jump off the screen on tape, but he does have good intangibles that will help him in the league. He is a much better zone blocker than a gap scheme blocker, but he will need to improve that in the NFL. He should have the speed to be an effective pulling guard and is a pretty solid pass blocker giving up 3 sacks in 3 full years as a starter.