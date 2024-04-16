2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
6. New York Giants - Rome Odunze
So this is going to be a surprise to some, but I believe the Giants would select Odunze over Malik Nabers at 6. Nabers is electric and a great prospect, but he doesn't fit what the Giants are missing. Nabers will struggle against bigger press corners in the league, and the Giants have plenty of slot receivers. I have them taking a different elite receiving prospect. Rome is a great route runner with a diverse route tree. He is able to create separation, but he is also elite at high-pointing the football. He is an all-around prospect who can play as the outside WR1 for the Giants.
7. Tennessee Titans - Taliese Fuaga
Tennessee still needs to address the O-line here. The dream scenario of Joe Alt falling to 7 did not happen, so they can pivot. If Alt isn't here, I would trade down for a team looking to snag Nabers, but because we aren't trading, Fuaga is the pick. It all comes down to personal preference, but I believe Tennessee would covet the size of Fuaga more than Troy Fautanu, who is a little undersized. I believe both are great prospects, but Fuaga comes off the board first.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner
Turner went to Atlanta in my previous mock, but I just can't think of a reason not to take him here. The class is loaded with good players everywhere, except Edge. Sure, I could see them potentially taking Byron Murphy, Jared Verse, Chop Robinson, or Latu here, but I think Turner is the guy. He is not as polished as Latu or Verse, but I think the combination of his talent, his skill set, plus his age and potential give him the edge for Atlanta. Literally and figuratively.
9. Chicago Bears - Malik Nabers
This is probably the most chalky draft in recent memory. It seems like everyone knows where everyone will go, and it all makes perfect sense. That means there will be chaos on draft night that nobody is expecting, and that's the fun of it. The Bears surely don't expect Nabers at 9, but here he is. A WR group of Nabers, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore is elite and this pick gives Caleb Williams a ridiculous unit of weapons to throw to. Nabers is an excellent player with the ball in his hands and has all the potential to be a Tyreek Hill-level separator.
10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers
Previously, I had the Jets taking a tackle, and that's still the right thing to do, but Brock Bowers is a tough prospect to pass up on. Three elite years at the premier university in college football right now with insane production. He has great hands and elite ability after the catch. He is a matchup nightmare and a willing (though undersized) run blocker. He is a great football player, and the Jets will love him. He and Garrett Wilson create a group that will be helpful for any young QB they bring in after Rodgers.