2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
21. Miami Dolphins - Graham Barton
In a perfect world, with JPJ and Barton on the board, Miami can trade back, but there are no trades, so we'll stick and pick. If Byron Murphy were here it would be a more difficult decision, and I love Latu, but I don't think he's as pressing of a need. Let's get Barton who is an extremely intelligent, athletic, experienced player with plenty of positional versatility. He is a perfect fit in this scheme at guard and could bump out to tackle if injuries plague the Dolphins again. He's a slam dunk pick here at 21.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Kool-Aid McKinstry
Look, Kool-Aid has gone a bit under the radar. He had a horrible game against Texas earlier this year, but he has played great football for two years in Tuscaloosa and should see his name called in the first round. He is not the most athletic corner in the class, but his football IQ and ball skills make him special. He uses his size well in press coverage and is a plus-run defender at a position where that has become more rare. He is a good tackler in space and will be a great addition to the Eagles' secondary.
23. Minnesota Vikings - Laiatu Latu
Latu has the potential to be the best defensive player in the draft. He is not going to blow you away with his athleticism, but his technique is already at an NFL level. He plays with elite hand usage and pass-rush moves that help him find his way into the backfield constantly. He is good, not great, against the run, and he had his worst two games against the best two teams he played this year. However, he should continue to improve and could end up as a 15-sacks per year type of player.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Olu Fashanu
Fashanu slides a bit, but I don't think Dallas could pass on the raw talent. I could easily see JPJ or Mims here, but Fashanu is younger and has loads of potential. He is a great athlete and has great control when his hands are positioned correctly. I think Dallas does address the O-line in round 1, but I wouldn't count out a WR or Edge. They are truly a wild card for me, but I have Fashanu here.
25. Green Bay Packers - Amarius Mims
With such a massive run on offensive linemen, the Packers get one with a few question marks surrounding him. I could certainly see this being Jared Verse or even Tyler Nubin, but I like Mims' value here. This is a guy with tons of potential, but injuries derailed his time at Georgia after waiting for his chance. When he's on the field, Mims is strong, athletic, and smooth in the run game. His pass blocking, while good against lesser competition, still needs some work, but that will improve with reps. He is a raw athlete and someone who will need good coaching, but he could be a steal this late in the 1st round.