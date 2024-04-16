2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jared Verse
Todd Bowles will be dumbfounded at how Verse, potentially the best edge player in the class, made it to 26, but a tackle loaded at WR and T can push people down the board in surprising ways. Verse exploded onto the scene in 2022 and followed up with a productive 2023. He will be 24 this season, but he is explosive, violent, and quick as a pass rusher. He gives the Bucs what they need with Shaq Barrett now in Miami.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Jackson Powers Johnson
Arizona goes offense twice in the first round and takes the top C in the class in JPJ. They get a player with great power in the run game, elite football IQ, and a player who did not give up a single sack in three years at Oregon. I have seen rumblings that he may fall to the second round, but I think the Cardinals would be happy to take him at 27.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell
Trading away Stephon Diggs leaves the Bills in an interesting spot. I am not in love with any of the receivers left on the board, as they all have their faults. I believe AD Mitchell makes the most sense. He is a good route runner, fast, young, and has elite hands. His flaw is his competitiveness, or possibly lack thereof. There are plenty of plays where he is not really giving full effort on his routes, and it is pretty obvious when he isn't the first read on a play. However, with no receivers, he should always be the first read... so this works.
29. Detroit Lions - Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Nate Wiggins just does not seem like a Lion to me, so this pick is between Rakestraw and Kamari Lassiter. I was super impressed with Rakestraw's film, even though the production didn't hit the box score. He has an elite football IQ and was so good this year that he was barely targeted at all. If he had elite testing numbers, he may be CB1 in the class, but instead, the Lions sneak him into the first round. This is also a prime trade-down spot for Detroit with a team looking to possibly get a QB late in the first to get the 5th year option.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Brian Thomas Jr.
In the Ravens' never-ending quest to surround Lamar with receivers, why not take a shot at one here? Thomas was outshined at times by teammate Malik Nabers, but he showed a prowess for getting open vertically and opening up the rest of the offense. He was second in the country with 670 deep yards and tied for 3rd with 15 deep catches. He is not a YAC monster and does have some drops, but he is someone who could open up underneath routes for Bateman and Flowers and catch a few bombs from Lamar if the defense creeps up too much to stop the run.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Jordan Morgan
How about we beef up the trenches to keep the 49ers the 49ers? Jordan Morgan is a terrific pass blocker and run blocker who will need to get a bit stronger, but wins with his quickness. He fits well in a zone-blocking scheme and is a good pass blocker, though his lack of strength does show a bit there. I think he fits well into the system Kyle Shannahan runs and will be a great selection for San Fran.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Ladd McConkey
Ok, so you have some options left. Worthy, McConkey, Legette. I think it's too early for Legette and maybe a wonky fit. Worthy is plausible with Tyreek's speed and comparisons, but McConkey is the best WR on the board. McConkey has great speed and suddenness in his routes and is excellent with the ball in his hands. He will not be a deep threat like Worthy may be, but a WR room of McConkey, and Rice, and maybe bringing MVS back for deep balls would be really good. Mahomes would thank me.