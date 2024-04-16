2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
33. Carolina Panthers - Zach Frazier
Man, no receivers on the board are tough. You'd hope for Brian Thomas, AD Mitchell, Ladd, or one of the other first-round WRs to still be here. So we pivot. Panthers let Bradley Bozeman walk, so in steps the C2 in this class. Frazier has improved his pass blocking every year and did not allow a single sack last season. He is ready to be a day 1 starter and will be for Carolina.
34. New England Patriots - Xavier Worthy
If Mayo wants to make a splash, this is how. Maye and Worthy would give the Pats offense something dynamic to think about. Chop Robinson makes a lot of sense here as well, but I like the idea of giving Maye a target and I believe Worthy is the best one here. Maye had plenty of success with deep balls to Tez Walker, so he and Worthy should hit it off early.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Darius Robinson
Robinson is huge, lengthy, and strong. He can line up anywhere along the front which Gannon will love. He is not twitchy enough to play as a true edge, but his strength and length will make him a problem. Chop Robinson could go here, but I like the versatility of Darius.
36. Washington Commanders - Chris Braswell
Another edge before Chop. This time it's the Bama edge, Chris Braswell. Washington (though under a new regime) has a history of selecting players from Alabama, and Braswell will fit in well with new HC Dan Quinn. Braswell is extremely athletic and strong. He uses his strength to overwhelm tackles with bull rushes. He has quick hands but needs to develop a better arsenal of moves. He should replace Chase Young nicely in Washington.
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Roman Wilson
Sometimes a coach just gets his guy. With all of the Tier 1 and 2 WRs off the board, I have Harbaugh selecting Roman Wilson over Troy Franklin. Conventional wisdom says Franklin probably goes first, but this is Jim Harbaugh. Roman is familiar with Harbaugh, he is explosive with great acceleration to reach top speed. He gives Herbert a much-needed weapon and a deep threat.