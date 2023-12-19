Current NFL Draft order after week 15: Where might the Dolphins select?
With the season almost ending and the playoff right next door, this is how the 2024 NFL Draft looks so far.
The 2024 NFL Draft is four months away, but some fans are already eagerly anticipating the event. With the results of Week 15, the draft order has changed for some teams. Remember that picks 19-32 determine their draft order based on the playoff elimination.
According to Tankathon, the current order of the 2024 NFL Draft is as follows:
1- Chicago Bears (5-9) Via trade with the Carolina Panthers
2- New England Patriots (3-11)
3- Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
4-Washington Commanders (4-10)
5-Chicago Bears (5-9)
6-New York Jets (5-9)
7- New York Giants (5-9)
8- LA Chargers (5-9)
9- Tennesee Titans (5-9)
10-Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
11-Green Bay Packers (6-8)
12- Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
13- Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
14- New Orleans Saints (7-7)
15- Denver Broncos (7-7)
16- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
17- Arizona Cardinals (3-11) Via trade with the Houston Texans
18- Buffalo Bills (8-6)
19- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
20- Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
21- LA Rams (7-7)
22- Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
23- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)
24- Cinncinati Bengals (8-6)
25- Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
26- Houston Texans (8-6) Via trade with the Cleveland Browns
27-Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
28- Detroit Lions (10-4)
29- Miami Dolphins (10-4)
30- Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
31- San Fransisco 49ers (11-3)
32- Baltimore Ravens (11-3)
Who are the teams without a first-round pick so far?
There are only two teams without a current first-round pick. One is the Carolina Panthers, who traded their pick last year with the Chicago Bears. In exchange for their 2024 first-round pick, the Panthers drafted quarterback, Bryce Young.
The Cleveland Browns made a trade with the Houston Texans this year, which involved the acquisition of Deshaun Watson by the Browns in exchange for their first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In addition, the Texans received a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024 from the Browns.