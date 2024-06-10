3 areas Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel must improve on this season
By Brian Miller
2. The Dolphins need to look beyond Tyreek Hill
When you have the best WR in the league, it is hard to look away. That is a problem for McDaniel, who at times needs to look away. His offense is based on speed and timing, but for the Dolphins head coach, he needs to look beyond Hill and Jaylen Waddle and realize that he can easily use his other receivers to move the ball downfield productively.
It is one thing to have a group of wide receivers who are not as reliable in catching the ball, but in Miami, that isn't the case. The receivers as a whole are good enough to win one-on-one coverages and exploit linebackers and safeties outside or inside. McDaniel has designed plays for guys like Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, which we have seen in the past, but he needs to do more to utilize his deeper WRs.
Opposing teams will double team Hill and at times roll coverages to take away the middle of the field and force Tua Tagovailoa to throw somewhere else. This is a play-calling problem for McDaniel. When these types of coverages are thrown in front of him, he needs to have more than a play or two designed for quick reads by his quarterback that will utilize the linebacker coverage or slot corners to his advantage. This is where Odell Beckham Jr. and the other WRs should shine.
If defenses want to take away Hill and Waddle, then burn them inside or on a shallow quick hit crossing pattern over and over again until they change. McDaniel has to stop trying to force-feed Hill the football when the opportunity isn't available. Loosen up the passing game and force the defense to make changes, not challenge what they are doing because you have a great wide receiver.