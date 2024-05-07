3 areas the Miami Dolphins improved this offseason and 2 they did not
By Brian Miller
4. The secondary is still an issue for the Dolphins
I understand fans love the addition of Jordan Poyer. It was a necessary move that was cost-effective for the Dolphins, but is he better than DeShon Elliott last year? There was a time that would have been unquestionable, but not anymore.
Miami will still have Jevon Holland on the roster, and he and Poyer should do well together, but the Dolphins are still incredibly thin at the position, with only sixth-round rookie Patrick McMorris and a couple of undrafted free agents filling out the team's safety unit.
The Dolphins have no depth behind their starters and last year's unit on paper was better than where it stands right now. That being said, the Dolphins could shift Jalen Ramsey to safety and that solves part of the problem. They could also add Justin Simmons, who remains a free agent. Miami still has options to improve its position, but that isn't the case today. Last year's safety unit was, at the very least, as good as this one could be, but likely better.