3 areas the Miami Dolphins improved this offseason and 2 they did not
By Brian Miller
3. The TEs room is no longer a problem for the Dolphins
The TE unit last season was mediocre, and no matter how well Durham Smythe played, the Dolphins couldn't do much more than consistently block. Mike McDaniel relied too much on an undrafted rookie, Julian Hill, and it didn't play out the way he had hoped.
Miami fans had hoped for a change this offseason, and they got one. Adding Jonnu Smith gives the Dolphins a legitimate pass-catching tight end who can create space and get yards after the catch. It was a smart move that didn't come with a high cost for the Dolphins. Miami doesn't need him to be the Jonnu Smith he once was because he is still better than what they had on the roster previously.
The Dolphins also added Jody Fortson. Fortson was a developing prospect with the Chiefs and showed nice flashes. He will hope to make the 53-man roster and contribute on game days. Overall, the Dolphins' addition of Smith was enough to improve the tight ends unit, but fans still were hoping to see a top prospect added in the draft. The problem was this year's class wasn't that deep.